Examine How Religion Alters Reality in 'Over the Rainbow' Doc Trailer

"He found an exactly taped path out of the trap called 'The Bridge to Freedom.'" 1091 has released a trailer for a documentary called Over the Rainbow, which premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival last year. This trailer is for the film's NYC premiere as part of the Film Comment Selects series happening at the Film Society of Lincoln Center this month. It will be screening with a Q&A followed up by Mother! on 35mm. I'm sold! The film isn't just another film about Scientology, it's a reflection on how perceptions of reality can be warped. "Across a decade, Peixoto gained the trust of some in the church, and some who have left, and builds a platform for them to speak. Their unadorned observations are refracted through the observations of an alien abductee expert, an archivist of American religion, a journalist, and other [people] investigating the fringes." Allowing us to examine how and why people get sucked so deeply into religion. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer for Jeffrey Peixoto's documentary Over the Rainbow, from FilmLinc's YouTube:

Jeffrey Peixoto's mesmerizing, wholly original documentary film enters the mindsets of people who have had experiences with Scientology. But this is no sensational exposé of secrets—instead, Over the Rainbow is a fascinating, universal reflection on what shapes our perceptions of reality. Using skillful, disarming interviews and a heady brew of sound and image, Peixoto has made a profound, productively unsettling, extremely accomplished film. The eye-opening cast of interviewees, mulling over their unique experiences, also includes a cognitive psychologist and an archival librarian, trying to make sense of it all. As the director said of his movie in an interview with Film Comment: "It's just interested in you, really." Over the Rainbow is directed by filmmaker Jeffrey Peixoto, making his feature directorial debut with this doc. It premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival last year. And it will next premiere in NYC at the Film Comment Selects series later this month at the Film Society of Lincoln Center. Head to their website for info + tickets.