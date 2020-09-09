Examining Inequality in 'The Great American Lie' Doc Official Trailer

"We create inequalities by what we choose to value, and what we choose to ignore." Vertical has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled The Great American Lie, from filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, which is actually arriving on VOD next month. This already premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival last year, and is a vital and important film about one of the glaring problems with America today. The Great American Lie examines the roots of systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens. With America facing widening economic inequality and stagnant social mobility, this film takes audiences on an empathy journey, inspiring a path forward. This looks like an eye-opening film that speaks truth to power, and speaks honestly about what is broken, what might be the way to fix it, and what we can do. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Siebel Newsom's The Great American Lie, on YouTube:

The Great American Lie is a documentary film that examines how a US value system built on the extreme masculine ideals of money, power and control has glorified individualism, institutionalized inequality, and undermined the ability of most Americans to achieve the American Dream. The main topic of this film is arguably one of the most important issues of our time: social and economic immobility. The Great American Lie is directed by American filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, director of the doc films Miss Representation and The Mask You Live In previously, and wife of the current Governor of California. This originally premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Siebel Newsom's The Great American Lie in select theaters + on VOD starting October 2nd this fall. This is a must see doc.