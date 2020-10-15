Examining Racism & Prejudice in Tech in 'Coded Bias' Doc Film Trailer

"Racism is becoming mechanized." The official trailer has debuted for a documentary titled Coded Bias, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Made by journalist / filmmaker Shalini Kantayya, the doc film takes a hard look at how racism is still in technology today even though we all love to pretend it's bias-free. Coded Bias reveals the groundbreaking research of MIT researcher Joy Buolamwini, proving that facial recognition algorithms have the power to disseminate racial bias at scale. In June 2020, IBM, Amazon, and Microsoft said they would pause the sale of facial recognition to police. In a pivotal moment for racial equality, and a decisive moment for how big tech will yield power, Coded Bias is a trailblazing film for public understanding and engagement with the algorithms that impact us all. Another important doc film that might just change the world if enough people see it. Arriving in theaters next month.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Shalini Kantayya's documentary Coded Bias, from Vimeo:

"There is hope in this pivotal moment that people recognize that data rights are human rights," explains Shalini Kantayya, director of Coded Bias. "I think we need to push for legislation that will protect citizens from invasive surveillance that violate our civil rights." An exploration of the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's startling discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms. The film features groundbreaking data scientists, mathematicians and ethicists fighting to expose the threats to civil liberties posed by an increasingly data-driven, automated world. Coded Bias is directed by journalist / filmmaker Shalini Kantayya, her second film after the doc Catching the Sun previously, as well as a few shorts and other TV work as well. Produced by Shalini Kantayya, co-produced by Sabine Hoffman. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Kantayya's Coded Bias opens in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on November 11th this fall. For more info on the film, visit the official website.