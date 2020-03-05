Examining the Love Genre in 'Romantic Comedy' Documentary Trailer

"So why do I find myself still watching these films over and over and over again?" 1091 Media has released an official trailer for a doc about cinema titled Romantic Comedy, an exploration and evaluation of the romantic comedy genre. This premiered at numerous prestigious documentary festivals last year and debuts on VOD in a few weeks. Romantic Comedy goes "beneath the surface of our favorite films, seeking to better understand the way we view love, relationships, and romance. Romantic comedies are hugely successful and deeply loved by many but often have avoided critical analysis. Helped by a diverse chorus of writers, actors, and filmmakers, and with original songs by her band Summer Camp, director Elizabeth Sankey embarks on a journey of investigation and self-discovery." Who doesn't love romcoms?! Right! Described in reviews as "entertaining and insightful", this seems like a fun film about film and why we all love these stories so much.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Sankey's doc Romantic Comedy, direct from YouTube:

Romantic Comedy is a documentary that goes beneath the surface of our favorite films, seeking to better understand the way we view love, relationships, and romance. Romantic comedies are hugely successful and deeply loved by many but often have avoided critical analysis. Helped by a diverse chorus of writers, actors, and filmmakers, and with original songs by her band Summer Camp, director Elizabeth Sankey embarks on a journey of investigation and self-discovery. Romantic Comedy is directed by English actress / musician / filmmaker Elizabeth Sankey (follow her @sankles), from the band Summer Camp, making her feature directorial debut with this film. It originally premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival last year, and also played at SXSW, CPH:DOX, and the Sheffield Doc/Fest. 1091 Media will release Sankey's Romantic Comedy documentary direct-to-VOD starting on March 17th this month. Interested in watching this one?