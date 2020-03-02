MOVIE TRAILERS

Examining the Past in Sasha Joseph Neulinger's Doc 'Rewind' Trailer

by
March 2, 2020
Source: YouTube

Rewind Trailer

"They tried every which way to confuse you." Grizzly Creek Films + Step 1 Films have debuted the official trailer for an acclaimed documentary titled Rewind, made by filmmaker Sasha Joseph Neulinger. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the London Film Festival in the fall. In his candid personal memoir, Sasha Joseph Neulinger revisits his childhood and the events that tore apart his seemingly-perfect world. Digging through the vast collection of his father's home videos that were made throughout his youth, he reconstructs the unthinkable story of his boyhood and exposes vile abuse passed through generations. As the quotes in this trailer state, this looks like an incredibly courageous and "staggering" film that is an extremely personal story showing it is possible to make some sense of your past.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sasha Joseph Neulinger's documentary Rewind, from YouTube:

Rewind Doc Poster

For as long as Sasha Joseph Neulinger can remember, his father was constantly filming— from birthday parties, to hockey games, to holidays. But his camera, trained on the frequent gatherings of a tight-knit family, was also documenting a hidden secret, the revelation of which would lead to a media firestorm, a high-stakes court battle, and a generational reckoning. Drawing upon an incredibly revealing home video archive, Neulinger revisits these events 20 years later to piece together an unflinching story of the cycles and consequences of abuse, to examine what it means to heal, and use those experiences to effect positive change in the world. Rewind probes the gap between image and reality and proves just how little, and how much, a camera can capture. Rewind is directed by American filmmaker Sasha Joseph Neulinger, making his feature directorial debut. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. The film will be released in select theaters starting on March 27th later this month. For more info, visit the official website.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net