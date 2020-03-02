Examining the Past in Sasha Joseph Neulinger's Doc 'Rewind' Trailer

"They tried every which way to confuse you." Grizzly Creek Films + Step 1 Films have debuted the official trailer for an acclaimed documentary titled Rewind, made by filmmaker Sasha Joseph Neulinger. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the London Film Festival in the fall. In his candid personal memoir, Sasha Joseph Neulinger revisits his childhood and the events that tore apart his seemingly-perfect world. Digging through the vast collection of his father's home videos that were made throughout his youth, he reconstructs the unthinkable story of his boyhood and exposes vile abuse passed through generations. As the quotes in this trailer state, this looks like an incredibly courageous and "staggering" film that is an extremely personal story showing it is possible to make some sense of your past.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sasha Joseph Neulinger's documentary Rewind, from YouTube:

For as long as Sasha Joseph Neulinger can remember, his father was constantly filming— from birthday parties, to hockey games, to holidays. But his camera, trained on the frequent gatherings of a tight-knit family, was also documenting a hidden secret, the revelation of which would lead to a media firestorm, a high-stakes court battle, and a generational reckoning. Drawing upon an incredibly revealing home video archive, Neulinger revisits these events 20 years later to piece together an unflinching story of the cycles and consequences of abuse, to examine what it means to heal, and use those experiences to effect positive change in the world. Rewind probes the gap between image and reality and proves just how little, and how much, a camera can capture. Rewind is directed by American filmmaker Sasha Joseph Neulinger, making his feature directorial debut. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. The film will be released in select theaters starting on March 27th later this month. For more info, visit the official website.