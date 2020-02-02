Thrilling Super Bowl TV Spot for Joe Kosinski's 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"My dad believed in you… I'm not going to make the same mistake." Paramount Pictures has launched a new 30-second Super Bowl TV spot for Top Gun: Maverick, following the fantastic full trailer debuted at the end of last year. We finally get a better look at the high altitude stealth jet that Maverick is flying in one quick shot, along with more context regarding the story - Goose's son nicknamed "Rooster" doesn't seem to like Maverick much. Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Val Kilmer is also back; with a full cast including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Watch the full trailer again to see even more footage from this sequel, or the impressive making of featurette as well. I'm very happy this seems to have turned out even better than we were all hoping it might.

Here's the official Super Bowl TV spot for Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, direct from YouTube:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster". Top Gun: Maverick is directed by the visionary American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of the movies Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, and Only the Brave previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. Based on the original characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. And executive produced by Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films will release Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick in theaters everywhere starting June 26th, 2020 this summer. For more, follow @TopGunMovie. Who's in?