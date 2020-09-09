Existential Dread Absurdist Comedy 'I've Got Issues' Official Trailer

"We told you, and you did not listen, and now it's officially too late!" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled a trailer for an indie absurdist comedy titled I've Got Issues, from filmmaker Steve Collins. This premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year, and also at the Virginia Film Festival. It's a comedy about despair and what to do with it - in a series of intertwining stories. Collins explains that "it really feels like an apocalypse. I decided, as therapy for myself, to make a film about my tenderhearted characters joining together and choosing light over darkness. I'm trying to take these small stories of people being taken advantage of, heartbroken, beaten down, and link them to the larger picture of suffering across history, to see pain is part of the process in our renewal." The film's cast features Macon Blair, Claire Titelman, Maria Thayer, John Merriman, Byron Brown, and Jim Gaffigan. This looks like a fun way to deal with all the dread.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steve Collins' I've Got Issues, direct from YouTube:

A dreamy, absurdist comedy, I’ve Got Issues tackles existential dread through a series of intertwining stories populated by a motley—but soulful—crew of characters struggling to navigate challenges ranging from office drudgery to questionable guidance from spiritual gurus to a complete implosion of the planet. In a deadpan but deeply empathetic tone, the film asks the big questions: "What are we supposed to do with all the hurt?" and "What, exactly, is the point?" While trying to survive their daily doses of despair, Stevens' characters manage to find the light and offer vicarious therapy for our collective pain. I've Got Issues is written and directed by indie filmmaker Steve Collins, director of the films Gretchen, You Hurt My Feelings, and The Secret Life of Girls previously, as well as many other short films. This premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release I've Got Issues direct-to-VOD on September 18th.