Experience the Astounding in 'David Byrne's American Utopia' Trailer

"As people, we're work in progress… Who we are extends beyond ourselves." HBO has debuted a new full-length official trailer for David Byrne's American Utopia, a stage show doc directed by Spike Lee. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to exceptional rave reviews, calling it one of the very best recorded-performance docs ever made, highlighting one of the best shows ever put on stage. David Byrne's American Utopia brings the critically acclaimed Broadway show to HBO in a one-of-a-kind film directed by Oscar and Emmy-winner Spike Lee. Recorded during its run at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre in New York City, David Byrne is joined by an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers, and dancers from around the globe, inviting audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount. One review from TIFF exclaims: "The choreography is mesmerizing, the music is extraordinary, and the feeling of joy creates a tone of hope." Sounds like what we all need right now. Check this out below.

From director Spike Lee, David Byrne's American Utopia documentary is one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its run from October 2019 to February 2020 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. In this unifying musical celebration that inspires audiences to connect to each other and to the global community, the former Talking Heads frontman and his band of 11 musical artists from around the world perform hits from across Byrne's career, including songs from his 2018 album of the same name and classics like "This Must Be the Place" and "Everybody's Coming To My House," as well as a cover of Janelle Monáe's "Hell You Talmbout." As Byrne and company sing, dance, and play their way across the glittering gray stage, they welcome audiences into a joyous dreamworld where openness, optimism, faith in humanity, and social justice are paramount. David Byrne's American Utopia is directed by prolific American filmmaker Spike Lee, director of the doc films Lumière and Company, 4 Little Girls, The Original Kings of Comedy, Passing Strange, Bad 25, and Go Brasil Go! previously. This premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. HBO will then debut David Byrne's American Utopia streaming starting October 17th this fall. Intrigued?