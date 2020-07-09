Experimental Thriller Sci-Fi Romance 'The Honeymoon Phase' Trailer

"From your file, I didn't think you'd make it past the first week…" Dark Sky Films has released the official trailer for an indie sci-fi romantic thriller titled The Honeymoon Phase, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Phillip G. Carroll Jr. This premiered at the FirstGlance Film Fest Philadelphia but hasn't shown up anywhere else. Despite looking pretty solid. A struggling couple enter a futuristic experiment to analyze their relationship – room, board, $50,000 and a month alone together – beginning a violent descent into madness with deadly consequences. Starring Mike Sutton and Chloe Carroll as the couple, Tom and Eve, along with François Chau, Tara Westwood, and Ione Butler. This looks intense! Yet another "Black Mirror" sci-fi film playing with relationships and testing the limits of young love. So who's crazy, who isn't?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Phillip G. Carroll Jr.'s The Honeymoon Phase, on YouTube:

Struggling young lovers, Tom and Eve (Mike Sutton and Chloe Carroll), must endure a 30-day scientific experiment. Room, board, $50,000 and a month alone together in research facility housing. What could possibly go wrong. The Honeymoon Phase is both written and directed by American filmmaker Phillip G. Carroll Jr., making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. It's produced by Phillip G. Carroll Jr. and Chloe Carroll. This first premiered at the FirstGlance Film Fest Philadelphia last year. Dark Sky will release The Honeymoon Phase direct-to-VOD starting on August 21st this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website. Or follow for updates @WhoYouMarriedTo. Who wants to watch?