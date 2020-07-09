MOVIE TRAILERS

Experimental Thriller Sci-Fi Romance 'The Honeymoon Phase' Trailer

by
July 9, 2020
Source: YouTube

The Honeymoon Phase Trailer

"From your file, I didn't think you'd make it past the first week…" Dark Sky Films has released the official trailer for an indie sci-fi romantic thriller titled The Honeymoon Phase, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Phillip G. Carroll Jr. This premiered at the FirstGlance Film Fest Philadelphia but hasn't shown up anywhere else. Despite looking pretty solid. A struggling couple enter a futuristic experiment to analyze their relationship – room, board, $50,000 and a month alone together – beginning a violent descent into madness with deadly consequences. Starring Mike Sutton and Chloe Carroll as the couple, Tom and Eve, along with François Chau, Tara Westwood, and Ione Butler. This looks intense! Yet another "Black Mirror" sci-fi film playing with relationships and testing the limits of young love. So who's crazy, who isn't?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Phillip G. Carroll Jr.'s The Honeymoon Phase, on YouTube:

The Honeymoon Phase Poster

Struggling young lovers, Tom and Eve (Mike Sutton and Chloe Carroll), must endure a 30-day scientific experiment. Room, board, $50,000 and a month alone together in research facility housing. What could possibly go wrong. The Honeymoon Phase is both written and directed by American filmmaker Phillip G. Carroll Jr., making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. It's produced by Phillip G. Carroll Jr. and Chloe Carroll. This first premiered at the FirstGlance Film Fest Philadelphia last year. Dark Sky will release The Honeymoon Phase direct-to-VOD starting on August 21st this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website. Or follow for updates @WhoYouMarriedTo. Who wants to watch?

Find more posts: Indies, Sci-Fi, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here