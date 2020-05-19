Explore an Abandoned Theme Park in 'Closed For Storm' Documentary

"A monument of New Orleans' past…" Bright Sun Films has debuted the first full trailer for a documentary titled Closed For Storm, marking the feature directorial debut of Jake Williams. You may have heard the story about this place and seen plenty of the photos online, now it's being made into a documentary. Closed For Storm is about the infamous Six Flags New Orleans, which shut down quickly for Hurricane Katrina, was flooded completely, then was left abandoned with all of the rides and structures still in place. The doc film covers the "incredible history of a massive, American theme park that was eventually left completely abandoned." What makes this film extra fascinating is hearing all of the local stories, and hearing from the people involved with this place, not some cool photos and that's it. This certainly looks like an intriguing doc.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jake Williams' doc Closed For Storm, direct from YouTube:

Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina sits a lasting monument of the devastation. Six Flags New Orleans is currently sitting abandoned, rotting away in the Louisiana swamp. Closed for Storm explores the past, present, and future, to find out how this incredible theme park became frozen in time and left in an endless void of uncertainty. Closed For Storm is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Jake Williams, making his feature directorial debut with this film. He also worked on the Canadian web series "Abandoned", producing and also directing a few episodes. Produced by John Shaw. Developed by Bright Sun Films. The film will be released sometime later in 2020 - no official date is set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested?