Eye-Opening 'American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself' Doc Trailer

"This whole thing is just a big show." Showtime has unveiled the trailer for an eye-opening documentary titled American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself, made by doc filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, who also happens to be American politician Nancy Pelosi's daughter. The doc film captures a snapshot of the United States of America as the country faces a pandemic, a presidential election and a costly financial collapse. Everything that America has been going through these past few months in 2020 is examined through the "selfie" lens. "The purpose of this film was to take the temperature of how people feel about America today — to take a selfie of how America looks in 2020," Pelosi states. "It's an artifact of this moment in time, and I’m immensely grateful to Sheila Nevins, MTV Documentary Films and Showtime for bringing this film to audiences at such an urgent time." Instead of waiting for any film festival premiere, this is launching on Showtime later this month - just before the election. Hopefully it doesn't shy away from criticizing fascism.

Placing viewers directly within the most consequential events of the past year, Pelosi takes the pulse of the country while capturing the fervor of this precise moment. Powerful and provocative, American Selfie raises critical questions about the stark divisions in how Americans feel, and asks if it’s possible to ever find a way to a more perfect union. As unthinkable perils engulf the land, Pelosi bravely captures the rising tensions among warring factions that eventually spill over and erupt into protests in the streets. American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself is directed by American filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, director of the doc films Journeys with George, Citizen USA: A 50 State Road Trip, and Fall to Grace previously as well as lots of TV docs and other non-fiction work; she's also the daughter of US politician Nancy Pelosi. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Showtime will debut Pelosi's American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself streaming starting on October 23rd this fall. For more info, visit their official website.