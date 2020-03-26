Facing Off With an Ancient Witch in Trailer for Horror 'The Wretched'

"Listen to mommy!" IFC Midnight has debuted an official trailer for a frightening indie horror thriller titled The Wretched, which is arriving on VOD at the start of May in just a few more weeks. This premiered at Fantasia and FrightFest last year, and played at a bunch of other fests including Monsterfest Melbourne and Toronto After Dark. Chilling and suspenseful, The Wretched offers a "modern update to the retro young hero’s mission like that of The Goonies," and promises to make all viewers wary of every dark corner they encounter after witnessing its terrifying tale. A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parent's imminent divorce, faces off with a thousand year-old witch, who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door. Starring John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones, Zarah Mahler, Kevin Bigley, and Blane Crockarell. Uhhh this looks seriously scary as hell! This witch ain't messing around. Watch out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for the Pierce Brothers' The Wretched, from IFC's YouTube:

Following his parents’ separation, a rebellious teenage boy, Ben, is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina in order to gain some form of discipline. The idyllic tourist town offers little solace for him, however, as he is forced to deal with the local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend. Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken ahold of the parents and starts playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded and he launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror. The Wretched is both written & directed by filmmakers Brett Pierce & Drew T. Pierce (aka the "Pierce Brothers"), directors of the film Deadheads and for anthology Secrets of Fenville previously. This premiered at the FrightFest and Fantasia Film Fests last year. IFC will release The Wretched in select theaters + on VOD starting May 1st coming up. Who's in?