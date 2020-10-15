Family Drama 'The World Without You' Trailer Feat. Radha Mitchell

"Closure is the most detestable word…" Legacy Distribution has released the official trailer for The World Without You, an emotionally-charged indie familial drama marking the feature directorial debut of writer / director Damon Shalit. It first premiered at the Dances With Films Festival last year, and is finally getting a VOD release this fall. A family is brought together for the one-year anniversary of the death of their son Leo, a journalist killed while on assignment in Iraq. Old hurts and dark secrets emerge, threatening to tear the fragile threads that are holding the family together. Starring Radha Mitchell, Perrey Reeves, P.J. Byrne, Chris Mulkey, James Tupper, Suzanne C. Johnson, Annika Marks, Lyndie Greenwood, Joel Reitsma, and Lynn Cohen. This film looks like it has some brutally honest things to discuss at least.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Damon Shalit's The World Without You, direct from YouTube:

A family gathers for a memorial to honor the memory of their journalist son, Leo Frankel, who was killed in Iraq the previous year. They are confronted with old hurts, as well as dark secrets, that threaten to tear the fragile threads holding the family together in Damon Shalit's engaging and emotionally-charged film. The World Without You is directed by South African producer / filmmaker Damon Shalit, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Pulick. Produced by Suzanne C Johnson, Bradley LaRocco, Charles Mudd, Jack C. Newell, and Damon Shalit. This initially premiered at the Dances With Films Festival last year. Legacy Distribution will release Shalit's The World Without You direct-to-VOD starting November 1st this fall. For more info, visit the official website.