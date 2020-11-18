Family of Fur Trappers vs Vicious Creature in 'Hunter Hunter' Trailer

"What if we can't make it out before the freeze…?" IFC Midnight has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Hunter Hunter, made by Canadian filmmaker Shawn Linden. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, but will be out on VOD in December for anyone interested in watching. Joseph Mersault and his family live in the remote wilderness as fur trappers, but their tranquility is threatened when they think they are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf, and Joseph leaves them behind to track it. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou, who has been severely injured and left for dead. So what's really out there? Hunter Hunter stars Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, Camille Sullivan, Summer Howell, and Gabriel Daniels. This looks solid, boasting some excellent production design and terrifying forest scenes. And it's probably not the wolf doing all that killing.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Shawn Linden's Hunter Hunter, from IFC's YouTube:

Hunter Hunter follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home. Hunter Hunter is written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Shawn Linden, director of the films Nobody and The Good Lie previously. This hasn't premiered at any film fests, as far as we know. IFC will debut Linden's Hunter Hunter in select theaters + on VOD starting December 18th next month.