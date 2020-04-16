Felicity Huffman & Anastasia Phillips in 'Tammy's Always Dying' Trailer

"Taking care of me is the only thing you've ever been good at." Quiver Distribution has released an official trailer for an indie dark comedy meets cancer drama titled Tammy's Always Dying, the latest film from filmmaker Amy Jo Johnson (The Space Between). This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and is heading straight to VOD in early May for anyone interested. Based on a script by Joanne Sarazen, Felicity Huffman plays Tammy, a charismatic, yet endlessly self-destructive mother to 35-year-old Catherine, whose role as a caregiver changes when Tammy is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Catherine eventually recruits a talk show agent to help profit from her mother's miserable life story. But, as Tammy's death becomes her daughter's only way out, one problem stands in the way: Tammy just won't die. The cast includes Anastasia Phillips, Lauren Holly, Clark Johnson, Aaron Ashmore, Jessica Greco, and Kristian Bruun. This looks solid, with the two lead performances standing out above everything else here.

Here's the first official trailer for Amy Jo Johnson's Tammy's Always Dying, direct from YouTube:

On the 29th of every month, when welfare runs out, Catherine talks her alcoholic mother off of the same bridge. Catherine, a connoisseur of bad decisions, dreams of being successful. At anything. Tammy, her mother, has been so poor for so long all she can do is party about it. But when Tammy is diagnosed with terminal cancer Catherine is forced to move in and care for her. Enter Ilana, a glamorous purveyor of talk-show tragedy porn who wants to help Catherine publish her life story. Caught between sacrifice and selling out, Catherine must decide if life without Tammy is really a better life. Tammy's Always Dying is directed by American-Canadian actress / filmmaker Amy Jo Johnson, her second feature after making The Space Between previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is written by Joanne Sarazen. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Quiver Distribution will release Jo Johnson's Tammy's Always Dying direct-to-VOD starting on May 1st coming soon this summer. Looking any good?