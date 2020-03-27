Felissa Rose & Elissa Dowling in Forest Horror Film 'Rootwood' Trailer

"If we get this thing on tape, this could make us famous!" High Octane Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a low budget horror thriller film titled Rootwood, one of the latest offerings from German indie horror filmmaker Marcel Walz (of Tortura, #funnyFACE, Blood Feast). This premiered last year at a small genre festival, and will be available on VOD in April coming up. Two students who host "The Spooky Hour" podcast together are hired by a Hollywood film producer to shoot a horror documentary about the curse of The Wooden Devil. Soon they will discover it might not just be an "urban legend" after all. The horror film co-stars scream queens Elissa Dowling and Felissa Rose, along with Tyler Gallant, Sarah French, Tiffani Fest, and Brandon Rhea. Big time reveal shot at the end of this trailer, but I guess that's the only way they can sell it and convince people to watch this. Maybe. Dare enter the forests of Rootwood this April.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ posters) for Marcel Walz's Rootwood, from High Octane's YouTube:

Rootwood follows two students (Felissa Rose & Elissa Dowling) who host "The Spooky Hour", a podcast about paranormal phenomena and urban legends. When they are hired by a Hollywood film producer to shoot a horror documentary about the curse of The Wooden Devil, they smell their chance to become famous. Together, with their friend, they enter Rootwood Forest and investigate the area to find out the truth about The Wooden Devil and his victims. Rootwood is directed by German horror filmmaker Marcel Walz, director of many films including Tortura, Schlaraffenhaus, Plastic, Raw: The Curse of Grete Müller, Seed 2, #funnyFACE, Blood Feast, and Blind previously. The screenplay is written by Mario von Czapiewski. Produced by Ruediger W. Kuemmerle. This initially premiered at the Chicago Genre Film Festival last year. High Octane Pics will release Walz's Rootwood direct-to-DVD/VOD starting April 7th this spring. Curious?