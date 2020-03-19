Festival Promo Trailer for 'Before the Fire' Starring Jenna Lyng Adams

"What's the plan? You always have a plan…" An official trailer has debuted online for an indie drama titled Before the Fire, formerly called The Great Silence, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Charlie Buhler. This just premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival and is still looking for distribution. The plot couldn't be more coincidental with what's happening in the world right now. Which might be why they're releasing this trailer. When a global pandemic forces a TV actress to escape to her rural hometown, an intruder from her past proves as dangerous as the encroaching virus. "The viruses in the present and of her past both lurk around." Sounds extra frightening. Before the Fire stars Jenna Lyng Adams, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, as Ava, plus Jackson Davis, Ryan Vigilant, Charlie Buhler, and Tim Driscoll. Looks exactly like what you'd expect - a woman trying to outrun all the abusive men around her.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Charlie Buhler's Before the Fire, direct from YouTube:

When a pandemic hits the US, the civilization is on the verge of collapse: city in quarantine, chaos all around. To keep Ava (Jenna Lyng Adams) safe, her boyfriend tricks her into returning to their hometown despite Ava's reluctance. Staying with her boyfriend's family lulls Ava into a false sense of security, but the viruses in the present and of her past both lurk around. When the danger ultimately reaches her own doorstep, it has taken the shape and form of her childhood secrets. Fighting fate and family, Ava knows she has no choice but to face it all head-on. No one is safe. Nor are you, from the heart-thumping thrill and tension that this film will take you through until the last moment. Before the Fire, also known as The Great Silence, is directed by American filmmaker Charlie Buhler, making her feature directorial debut after one short previously. The screenplay is written by Jenna Lyng Adams. This originally premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival this year. No release has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Visit the film's official website.