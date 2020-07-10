Festival Promo Trailer for Possessed Pants Fashion Horror Film 'Slaxx'

"I'm so, like, totally excited I could just… die!" Ahahahaha. An early festival promo trailer has debuted for a Canadian horror comedy film titled Slaxx, about a possessed pair of jeans. First there was In Fabric about a possessed dress, then came Bad Hair this year about possessed hair extensions, and now we have possessed pants. "From the producers of Turbo Kid comes a new type of killer, a pair of jeans, in this raucous horror-comedy, which makes its world premiere at Fantasia 2020!" When a possessed pair of jeans begins to kill the staff of a trendy clothing store, it is up to Libby, an idealistic young salesclerk and a hew hire, to stop its bloody rampage. Starring Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Kenny Wong, Tianna Nori, and Hanneke Talbot. This looks so amazingly fucked up - in a good way! And it's a seriously brutal trailer, no MPAA restrictions holding them back on gore. Eeesh these are some evil jeans. A denim monster!

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Elza Kephart's Slaxx, from YouTube (via ScreenAnarchy):

When a mild-mannered, average, size 12 cashier working alongside pencil-thin society girls in a trendy clothing store witnesses their grisly deaths at the hands (legs?) of a possessed pair of designer jeans, she must get to the bottom (ass?) of what’s driving the evil "SLAXX" and try to stop the slaughter. Slaxx is directed by Quebecois genre filmmaker Elza Kephart, director of the films Graveyard Alive and Go in the Wilderness previously, as well as a few short films and other production work. The screenplay is written by Patricia Gomez and Elza Kephart. It's produced by Patricia Gomez and Anne-Marie Gélinas. This is set to premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal later this year. No other official release dates are set yet - stay tuned. For more updates, visit the film's Facebook page. First impression? Who wants to try on a pair?