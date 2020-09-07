Festival Trailer for Ann Hui's 'Love After Love' Premiering in Venice

"A pleasure in never feeling pleased." A festival promo trailer has debuted for the Hong Kong romantic drama Love After Love, which is screening out of competition at this year's Venice Film Festival. The latest film from Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui, this looks sultry and sumptuous. It is an adaptation of an Eileen Chang short story, set in Hong Kong shortly before the start of World War II. Sandra Ma stars as a young girl who falls into her aunt's game of luring rich men. But then surprise, she finds herself genuinely attracted to playboy George Qiao, whose aim is to marry a wealthy girl to maintain his own high-end class lifestyle. Co-starring Eddie Peng as George, along with Faye Yu, Ning Chang, Wei Fan, and Isabella Leong. Featuring some gorgeous cinematography by DP Christopher Doyle. At first glance, this has the feeling of Wong Kar Wai's beloved In the Mood for Love. Here's hoping it's anywhere near as good as that.

Here's the first festival promo trailer for Ann Hui's Love After Love, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Ge Weilong (Sandra Ma), a young girl from Shanghai, travels to Hong Kong in pursuit of her education. In order to pay for her studies, she asks her aunt, Mrs. Liang, for help. Mrs. Liang is leading a shady life, and Weilong gradually becomes her aunt’s puppet in the game of luring the rich and powerful men. As it happens, Weilong gets genuinely attracted to playboy George Qiao, whose aim is to marry a wealthy girl to maintain his own high-end class lifestyle. Love After Love is directed by prolific Chinese filmmaker Ann Hui, director of many films including Love in a Fallen City, The Romance of Book and Sword, Princess Fragrance, Starry is the Night, Song of the Exile, Boy and His Hero, Summer Snow, Eighteen Springs, July Rhapsody, Night and Fog, All About Love, The Golden Era, and Our Time Will Come most recently. The screenplay is written by Anyi Wang, adapted from Eileen Chang's first published short story. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year. No release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates.