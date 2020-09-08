Festival Trailer for Konchalovsky's B&W Russian Film 'Dear Comrades!'

"That's just not right! They are our own…" A festival promo trailer has debuted for the Russian historical drama Dear Comrades!, which is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this week. The film is the latest from popular Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky (Uncle Vanya), telling the story of a communist woman in a small town in 1962 whose life is changed when the Soviet army attacks and kills people during an uprising and protest. Sound familiar? The movie is based on a true story that happened on June 2nd, 1962 in Novocherkassk and kept secret until the Nineties. The investigation was started in 1992. The victims were secretly buried in graves under fake names so they could never be found. Major suspects among the top Soviet officials were dead at that time. And the culprits have never been convicted. The film stars Julia Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrei Gusev, Yulia Burova, and Sergei Erlish. It's presented in B&W in the 4:3 Academy ratio. And it looks damn good - a powerful film about communism and corruption.

Here's the first promo trailer for Andrei Konchalovsky's Dear Comrades!, direct from YouTube:

A provincial town in the south of the USSR, in 1962. Lyudmila, a devout Communist Party official and idealistic veteran of WWII, is a scourge of anything she perceives as anti- Soviet sentiment. Together with other local Party officials, she is taken by surprise by a strike at the local factory, in which her own daughter is taking part. As the situation quickly spirals out of control, Lyudmila begins a desperate search for her daughter in the face of curfews, mass arrests, and the authorities' ruthless attempts to cover up the state violence. Her once unquestioning faith in the Party line is shaken by her growing awareness of its human toll, tearing apart the world she thought she knew. Dear Comrades!, originally known as Дорогие товарищи in Russian, is made by acclaimed, prolific Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky, director of many films including Uncle Vanya, A Lover's Romance, The First Teacher, Maria's Lovers, Runaway Train, Duet for One, Tango & Cash, The Inner Circle, House of Fools, Gloss, The Nutcracker 3D, Paradise, and Sin most recently. The screenplay is by Andrei Konchalovsky and Elena Kiseleva. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this month. No official release dates have been announced - stay tuned for updates.