Fighting Social Anxiety by Staying Home in Trailer for 'Sunny Side Up'

"What if I could just… stop worrying?" An official trailer has debuted for an indie dramedy titled Sunny Side Up, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Mike Melo. This originally premiered in 2017 at the Sarasota Film Festival, and is finally arriving on VOD this December for those interested. Burdened with severe social anxiety, a young funeral director tries to find comfort in a self-imposed house arrest but is challenged by a curious, spirited neighbor named Emma. Starring Hunter Davis as Gregory, racked with debilitating anxiety and a self-deprecating inner voice. Also starring Samantha Marie Creed as Emma, plus William Galatis, and Alan Pelz-Sharpe. Looks cute and fun, despite all the heaps of awkwardness.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Melo's Sunny Side Up, direct from YouTube:

Gregory Samuel's (Hunter Davis) debilitating social anxiety and self-deprecating inner voice prevent him from leading the "normal life" he so desires. The young funeral director’s fears are confronted when he is given a 30-day leave of absence and forced to address his social phobia. His solution -- he won’t leave his apartment for an entire month. His respite is put to the test by Emma, a curious, spirited neighbor looking for a friend. Sunny Side Up is written and directed by filmmaker Mike Melo, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This originally premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival back in 2017. Melo's Sunny Side Up will finally be available on VOD starting December 4th this year. Look good?