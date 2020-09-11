Fin Argus Inspires with Songs in a Trailer for Disney's 'Clouds' Movie

"Are you him? 'Up up up'… it's my favorite song." Disney has unveiled the official trailer for a charming, cheesy inspirational movie titled Clouds, based on a true story and adapted from the book titled "Fly a Little Higher" by Laura Sobiech. A teenager named Zach is diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and finds a way to inspire others with the little time he has left. He becomes a songwriter and uploads some videos to YouTube. Starring Fin Argus as Zach, with Madison Iseman, Sabrina Carpenter, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott, Lil Rel Howery, and Dylan Everett. This has all the usual sick-but-inspiring tropes, including a cliche romance and everything else. But of course everyone loves an inspirational movie.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Baldoni's Clouds, direct from YouTube:

A teenager is diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and finds a way to inspire others with the little time he has left. Based on Laura Sobiech's biographical book "Fly a Little Higher" about the life of teenage singer-songwriter Zach Sobiech. Clouds is directed by American actor / speaker / filmmaker Justin Baldoni, of the film Five Feet Apart previously, plus the doc series "My Last Days" on TV. The screenplay is adapted by Kara Holden, from a story by Casey La Scala & Kara Holden & Patrick Kopka; based on the book entitled "Fly a Little Higher" by Laura Sobiech. Produced by Justin Baldoni, Casey La Scala, and Andrew Lazar. Disney will debut Baldoni's Clouds streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting October 16th this fall.