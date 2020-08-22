Final 3-Min Trailer for Christopher Nolan's Epic Sci-Fi Thriller 'Tenet'

"You have to start looking at the world in a new way." It's almost time! Or maybe it has already happened? Warner Bros has debuted one final trailer for Christopher Nolan's epic sci-fi thriller Tenet, released in conjunction with the new music track "The Plan" by Travis Scott which is in the movie. Tenet will open first in cinemas internationally, then arrive in US movie theaters (that are currently open) starting in September. Tenet is described as a sci-fi action movie on a global scale, involving time travel and the world of espionage. The making of book describes it as "Christopher Nolan's Quantum Cold War". John David Washington stars, with an amazing ensemble cast including Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Yuri Kolokolnikov, and of course Michael Caine. I am so very excited for this and already have tickets for opening day in 70mm! I just can't miss it. This trailer shows a LOT of new footage - just a warning incase you want to go see this movie fresh.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ new poster) for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, direct from WB's YouTube:

And here's the official music video for "The Plan" by Travis Scott, a new song from Tenet, from Twitter:

You can still watch the exciting first trailer for Nolan's Tenet here, or view the second official trailer here.

For more info and updates on Nolan's Tenet, follow @TENETFilm or @wbpictures. Visit the official website.

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Tenet is the latest movie directed by visionary British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, director of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Dunkirk previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan (himself). Produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan. Featuring cinematography by Hoyte Van Hoytema, and music by Ludwig Göransson. Warner Bros will release Nolan's Tenet internationally first, starting August 26th. It will then open in select US theaters starting on September 3rd. Who's excited?