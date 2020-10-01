Final Halloween Teaser for Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' Movie

"Salem needs me!" Netflix has debuted an extra "Halloween teaser" for Hubie Halloween, the new Adam Sandler comedy on Netflix starting streaming next week. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, MA (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois (played of course by Sandler) is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something strange is going bump in the night, and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween. He must convince the townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. A hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Kevin James, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, & Maya Rudolph; produced by Happy Madison. I still think this looks like Sandler's version of Ernest Scared Stupid, and as long as it's still funny it might be enjoyable to watch.

Here's the Halloween teaser trailer (+ new poster) for Steven Brill's Hubie Halloween, from YouTube:

You can see the full-length first trailer for Sandler & Brill's Hubie Halloween here, for even more footage.

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his town, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is directed by American actor / filmmaker Steven Brill, director of the comedy films Heavyweights, Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, Without a Paddle, Drillbit Taylor, Walk of Shame, The Do-Over, and Sandy Wexler previously. The screenplay is from Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler. Netflix will release Sandler & Brill's Hubie Halloween streaming exclusively starting October 7th this fall. Who's interested?