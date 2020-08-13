Final PSA Trailer for Road Rage Movie 'Unhinged' with Russell Crowe

"Yes, troublesome people may be trouble…" AMC has revealed one final trailer for Unhinged, a road rage action movie made by filmmaker Derrick Borte. The trailer plays as a PSA on road rage / aggressive driving. Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in this "psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced – road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion." This was originally AMC's big "re-opening" movie to draw people back into their theaters. But after multiple delays, and problems trying to re-open in several states, it is now getting a late August release. The main cast includes Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie. This has already opened in some countries around the world, with mixed reviews so far. Still want to see it?

Here's the final trailer (+ another poster) for Derrick Borte's Unhinged, direct from AMC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Borte's Unhinged here, to see even more footage from this.

Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation while at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged. Unhinged is directed by German filmmaker Derrick Borte, director of the films The Joneses, Dark Around the Stars, H8RZ, London Town, and American Dreamer previously. The screenplay is by Carl Ellsworth. Produced by Lisa Ellzey, Mark Gill, and Andrew Gunn. AMC will show Borte's Unhinged in open US theaters starting August 21st this month.