Final Trailer for Cory Finley's Excellent True Story Film 'Bad Education'

"You just put your foot on the gas, real hard, and you accelerate!" HBO has debuted a final 60-sec promo trailer for Cory Finley's film Bad Education, which is premiering on HBO starting this weekend. The film is a fictionalized version of the true story of the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in history - about schools on Long Island. You can read more about it in this NY Mag article that this film is based on. Hugh Jackman stars as Dr. Tassone, the superintendent caught up in an embezzling scheme run through his school district. Also starring Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kathrine Narducci, and Alex Wolff. This played to rave reviews at TIFF, and it is definitely worth a watch. I had a chance to watch it and yes it's superb. Outstanding performances accent a crazy story about vanity & greed.

Here's the final promo trailer (+ poster) for Cory Finley's Bad Education, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman, serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. He’s forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others— and himself. Bad Education is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Cory Finley, his second feature film after directing Thoroughbreds previously, and a short film. The screenplay is written by Mike Makowsky. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. HBO will release Finley's Bad Education streaming exclusively starting April 25th coming up soon. Planning to watch this?