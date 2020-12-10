Final Trailer for George Clooney's Arctic Sci-Fi Film 'The Midnight Sky'

"I have to warn them about the conditions on Earth." Netflix has revealed a final trailer for The Midnight Sky, a new science fiction film directed by George Clooney - who also stars as a lonely scientist living in the Arctic. Arriving on Netflix in a few more weeks. The film tells two stories - that of Augustine, the Arctic scientist who makes a discovery but must reach a bigger satellite - which connects directly to the other story of astronauts returning home from a deep space mission. Adapted from the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, telling the story of two outsiders grappling "with love, regret, and survival in a world transformed." A story of hope for a time when there is not much hope. In addition to Clooney, this also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Miriam Shor, and Tiffany Boone. This looks like it has some stunning visuals, and deals with big ideas regarding the future of humanity. But I hope the whole film is as good as it looks? I'm still excited to watch.

Here's the final trailer (+ poster) for George Clooney's The Midnight Sky, direct from YouTube:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist living in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home from a mission to Jupiter to a mysterious global catastrophe. The Midnight Sky is directed by Oscar-winning American actor / filmmaker George Clooney, director of the movies Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men, and Suburbicon previously. The screenplay is written by Mark L. Smith, adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton's acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. Produced by Grant Heslov, George Clooney, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, Cliff Roberts. Featuring music by Alexandre Desplat. Netflix will debut Clooney's The Midnight Sky in select theaters on December 11th, then it debuts streaming on Netflix starting December 23rd this month. Who's planning to watch?