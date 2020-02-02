Final Trailer for Live-Action 'Mulan' with Liu Yifei, Jet Li, Donnie Yen

"You will know take the oath of the warrior!" Disney has released the final official trailer for the live-action Mulan movie opening at the end of March in theaters everywhere. This trailer was teased during the Super Bowl as a shorter TV spot and the full-length version can be seen below. This live-action update of Mulan is directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife) and stars Liu Yifei as the legendary Hua Mulan. Based on the original 1998 animated movie, about a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior to fight and save her father. Set during the Han dynasty, she takes her father's place to fight an incoming Hun invasion. Also starring Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma, Ron Yuan, Jimmy Wong, Rosalind Chao, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. This looks like it's going to be very entertaining. Action is awesome! A bit of Crouching Tiger, a bit of Upgrade.

Here's the final official trailer (+ Chinese art poster) for Niki Caro's Mulan, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can still view the teaser trailer for Niki Caro's Mulan movie here, or the full-length official trailer here.

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei) is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever. Mulan is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, director of the films Memory & Desire, Whale Rider, North Country, A Heavenly Vintage, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife previously. The screenplay is co-written by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Elizabeth Martin; inspired by the original 1998 animated movie. Based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. Disney will open Caro's Mulan in theaters starting March 27th, 2020 in a few more months. Excited yet?