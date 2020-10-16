Final Trailer for 'Love and Monsters' Action Movie with Dylan O'Brien

"Amy! No!" Paramount has debuted one final promo trailer for the movie Love and Monsters, formerly known as Monster Problems, launching direct-to-VOD this weekend - skipping theaters entirely. This is directed by the South African filmmaker behind Five Fingers for Marseilles previously. Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, he realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt, Ellen Hollman, and Melanie Zanetti. This is a very emotional trailer, and honestly I'm sold more by this than the first trailer. Looks like it might actually be pretty good.

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O'Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. Love and Monsters, formerly known as Monster Problems, is directed by South African filmmaker Michael Matthews, director of the genre film Five Fingers for Marseilles previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Robinson, based on a story by Brian Duffield. Paramount Pictures will release Matthews' Love and Monsters direct-to-PVOD at home starting on October 16th this month. So who's planning to watch this?