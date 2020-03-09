Final Trailer for Marvel's Action-Packed 'Black Widow' Movie Drops In

"We have to go back to where it all started… So they never do that to anyone again." Disney + Marvel have released one more official trailer for the upcoming Black Widow movie, still set to kick off the summer on May 1st coming up. It looks like they're sticking with this release date despite delays to other big Hollywood releases. This new stand-alone solo movie is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland (of Lore, Berlin Syndrome), and is set between the Civil War and Infinity War movies. Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff, returning from the previous Marvel movies. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Red Guardian, plus William Hurt, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, and Michelle Lee. This final trailer might be the best one yet, still hopeful this is going to turn out as one of better Marvel Studios offerings. Fire it up below.

Here's the third & final official trailer (+ new poster) for Cate Shortland's Black Widow, from YouTube:

A film about Natasha Romanoff and her quests - set between the previous Marvel movies Civil War and Infinity War. Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, director of the films Somersault, Lore, and Berlin Syndrome previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer; based on the comic books and characters created by Stan Lee, Don Heck and Don Rico. Produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios. Disney will release Marvel Studios & Shortland's Black Widow movie in theaters everywhere starting May 1st, 2020 to kick off this summer. How badass does this look?