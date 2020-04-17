Final Trailer for Synth Space Opera Epic Sci-Fi 'Blood Machines' Lands

"A hallucinogenic journey through space!" Shudder has released one final epic trailer for the crazy indie sci-fi project Blood Machines, written and directed by Seth Ickerman – we've featured two other trailers previously. Which will finally be available to watch on Shudder in May. This French lo-fi sci-fi is actually a "medium-length" film coming in at 50 minutes, making it still a worthy watch. The film tells the story of an A.I. escaping its spaceship as a female ghost and challenging two blade runners into an galactic chase. Featuring a score by the synthwave artist Carpenter Brut kicking this up a few notches. The project is a sequel to the music video Turbo Killer, the first collaboration between Brut and Ickerman. The full-length Blood Machines stars Elisa Lasowski, Anders Heinrichsen, Noémie Stevens, Christian Erickson, Joëlle Berckmans, and Natasha Cashman. This is easily the best trailer yet, and I can't wait to watch this. Looks wickedly one-of-a-kind and mad trippy in every way. Strap in! This one goes to ludicrous speed.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Seth Ickerman's Blood Machines, direct from YouTube:

You can learn even more about this sci-fi film by visiting its latest Kickstarter page, or the official website.

Two space hunters are tracking down a machine trying to free itself. After taking it down, they witness a mystical phenomenon: the ghost of a young woman pulls itself out of the machine, as if the spaceship had a soul. Trying to understand the nature of this entity, they start chasing the woman through space… Blood Machines is directed by the French filmmaking team known as Seth Ickerman, their real names Raphaël Hernandez & Savitri Joly-Gonfard, both of the film Kaydara previously. This is a sequel the music video Turbo Killer by Carpenter Brut. Produced by Frédéric Fiore and Alexis Perrin. With extra support through multiple crowdfunding campaigns including Kickstarter. This initially premiered at Fantastic Fest in the US, and other genre festivals including Toronto After Dark, Strasbourg Fantastic Festival, and Brooklyn Horror Fest last year. For more updates, visit the film's official website. Shudder will finally release Blood Machines streaming exclusively starting May 21st this summer. The soundtrack is available now. Who's ready for it?