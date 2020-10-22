Final Trailer for Thriller 'Run' with Sarah Paulson - Debuting on Hulu

"You may not understand this right now - but I am doing what I know is best for you." Hulu has revealed one final trailer for the psychological thriller Run, which is launching on the streaming service in November despite originally being set to open in theaters in May. Another movie skipping theaters entirely due to the pandemic. This is the second feature film made by filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty, who broke out big a few years back with the fantastic screen-based thriller Searching. His next one leans a bit more into horror. Chaganty's Run is about a home schooled teenager named Chloe, who begins to suspect that her mother is keeping a dark secret from her, controlling her every move. Starring Sarah Paulson as the mother, and Kiera Allen as the daughter, along with Pat Healy and Erik Athavale. It's pretty easy to figure out the main twist from this trailer, but it still looks creepy as hell with Sarah Paulson's calm, calculating demeanor.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Aneesh Chaganty's Run, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

You can watch the original trailer for Chaganty's Run here, to see the first look from earlier this year.

They say you can never escape a mother's love… but for Chloe, that's not a comfort — it's a threat. There's something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. Run is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty, a former Google employee making his second feature film after the screen thriller Searching previously. The screenplay is co-written by Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. Produced by Sev Ohanian and Natalie Qasabian. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. This was supposed to open in May earlier this year. Hulu will now release Chaganty's Run streaming exclusively on November 20th this fall - skipping theaters entirely. Still planning to watch it?