Final US Trailer for 'True History of the Kelly Gang' with George MacKay

"A man cannot outrun his destiny." IFC Films has released one more trailer, the official US trailer, for the Australian crime drama True History of the Kelly Gang. This is the third trailer for the film, confirming that the US will finally get a chance to see this film at the end of April. True History of the Kelly Gang is a re-envisioning of the tall tale of an Australian bush-ranger named Ned Kelly and his gang as they flee from the authorities during the 1870s. "Youth and tragedy collide in the Kelly Gang, and at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful love story between a mother and a son." Starring George MacKay (from 1917) as Ned Kelly, Essie Davis as his mother Ellen Kelly, plus Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, Thomasin McKenzie, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Orlando Schwerdt, and Charlie Hunnam. Critics have been raving about this since it debuted at TIFF last year, saying "it really does the Kelly legend justice."

Here's the official US trailer for Justin Kurzel's True History of the Kelly Gang, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Kurzel's True History of the Kelly Gang here, or the UK trailer here.

Inspired by Peter Carey’s Man Booker prize winning novel, True History of the Kelly Gang shatters the mythology of the notorious icon to reveal the essence behind the life of Ned Kelly and force a country to stare back into the ashes of its brutal past. Spanning the younger years of Ned’s life to the time leading up to his death, the film explores the blurred boundaries between what is bad and what is good, and the motivations for the demise of its hero. True History of the Kelly Gang is directed by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, director of the films The Snowtown Murders, Macbeth, and Assassin's Creed previously, and one other short film. The screenplay is written by Shaun Grant, adapted from Peter Carey's novel of the same name first published in 2000. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall. Memento Films already released this in UK cinemas in February. IFC Films will finally debut Kurzel's True History of the Kelly Gang in select US theaters starting April 24th, 2020 coming up this spring. Still want to watch?