Firs Trailer for Australian Vigilante Thriller 'Guilt' Starring Janet Shay

"I believe in giving people a second chance. A fresh start." GVN Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Guilt, marking the feature directorial debut of Australian filmmakers Karl Jenner & Lyndsay Sarah. Angered by all the never-ending child abuse in the world, a child psychologist goes vigilante, targeting child sex offenders who escaped severe sentences. This is one of these dark fantasy concepts that movies can explore in provocative ways. And there's plenty others like it - A Vigilante is also about a woman who gets back at abusers. The cast includes Hayley Flowers, Sandra Stockley, and Tom Wilson. This looks extra brutal, which is really the only way to tell a story about child abusers getting what they deserve.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Karl Jenner & Lyndsay Sarah's Guilt, direct from YouTube:

Angered by all the child abuse in the world, a child psychologist (Janet Shay) goes vigilante, targeting child sex offenders who have escaped severe sentences. Guilt is co-directed by filmmakers Karl Jenner & Lyndsay Sarah, both making their feature directorial debut after lots of production work previously and numerous short films as well. The screenplay is written by Lyndsay Sarah and Janet Shay. Produced by Karl Jenner and Lyndsay Sarah. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. GVN Releasing will debut Jenner & Sarah's Guilt direct-to-VOD starting on September 15th this fall. Anyone?