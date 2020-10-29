First Festival Trailer for Non-Binary Romantic Drama 'Under My Skin'

"I don't fit in this body!" A festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie romantic drama titled Under My Skin, marking the feature directorial debut of Australian filmmaker David O'Donnell. It is premiering at the Raindance Film Festival in London this week - hence the trailer to go along with the premiere. One of the first ever films to deal with non-binary gender as a part of the plot. Denny, a free spirit and artist falls for Ryan, a straight laced lawyer. But when Denny questions gender their love is tested. The lead character, Denny, is played by four different actors who identify as non-binary, or trans non-binary: Liv Hewson, Bobbi Salvör Menuez, and newcomers Lex Ryan and Chloe Freeman. The cast includes Alex Russell and Alexis Denisof. I'm very curious to see how this film handles sexual identity as a key part of the story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David O'Donnell's Under My Skin, direct from YouTube:

Denny (Liv Hewson), a free spirit and artist falls for Ryan (Alex Russell), a straight laced lawyer. When Denny questions gender their love is tested. Under My Skin is both written and directed by Australian actor / filmmaker David O'Donnell, making his feature directorial debut with this project following a few short films previously. Produced by Paul F. Bernard, Carrie Finklea, Chase B. Kenney, David O'Donnell, Raynen O'Keefe, and Alex Russell. This is premiering at the Raindance Film Festival in London coming up this fall. No other official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's interested?