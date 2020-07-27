First Full Teaser for Luca Guadagnino's 'We Are Who We Are' on HBO

"There's a revolution going on inside of you." Sometimes we break our own no-TV rules to feature trailers for outstanding series, and this one is a must watch. HBO has revealed an official trailer for We Are Who We Are, a new mini-series created by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director of I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and Suspiria. We Are Who We Are follows a group of teens growing up on an American Army base outside of Venice, Italy struggling to find their own identities as they move into young-adulthood. It's a coming-of-age drama, but with Guadagnino's refreshing sensibilities, taking place "only in this little slice of America in Italy." The series' primary cast will include familiar faces like Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Spence Moore II, and it is lead by newcomers including Jordan Kristine Seamon, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi. This music really makes this trailer. I cannot wait to watch this.

Here's the full teaser trailer for Luca Guadagnino's series We Are Who We Are, from HBO's YouTube:

We Are Who We Are is a new coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy. The series explores typical teenage drama themes including friendship, love and overall confusion — only in this little slice of America in Italy. We Are Who We Are is a series spearheaded by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director of the films The Protagonists, Melissa P., I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and Suspiria previously. The main writing staff includes Sean Conway, Paolo Giordano, and Francesca Manieri. Guadagnino will serve as the showrunner, director, executive producer and writer for the HBO-Sky Drama series. Joining Guadagnino are executive producers Lorenzo Mieli (The Young Pope), Mario Gianani (The Young Pope), Nick Hall, Sean Conway (Ray Donovan), Riccardo Neri and Francesco Melzi d'Eril (Call Me By Your Name). HBO will debut We Are Who We Are streaming starting on September 14th later this fall.