First Full Trailer for 'Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music' with Reeves & Winter

"Why can't we just go to the future when we have written it?" Orion Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for the highly anticipated, long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music. The boys are back!! And ready to rock more time travel. Directed by Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot, from a script written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (who wrote the original film), Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as Ted 'Theodore' Logan and Bill S. Preston. The cast also includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Hal Landon Jr, Kid Cudi, Beck Bennett, and William Sadler back as Death. This seems to start out in the future, sending them back in time to solve some problems and save the world - once again. Isn't it just so sweet to see that old school Orion Pictures logo at the start of this? I so can't wait for this!! Party on, dudes!

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dean Parisot's Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music, from YouTube:

Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. And always remember: be excellent to each other. Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music is directed by American filmmaker Dean Parisot, director of the films Home Fries, Galaxy Quest, Fun with Dick and Jane, and Red 2 previously, along with lots of TV work recently. The screenplay is written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (the same duo who wrote the original two films). It's produced by David Haring, Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce. Orion Pictures & MGM will release Parisot's Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music in US theaters (hopefully) starting August 21st later this summer. First impression? Who's excited for this now?!