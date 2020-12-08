First Full Trailer for Brutal Family of 'Butchers' Canadian Horror Film

"If they catch you - pray. If you escape - never look back." Blue Fox Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film from Canada called Butchers, made by filmmaker Adrian Langley. This premiered at FrightFest and the Telluride Horror Show this year, and it is set to open on VOD starting in January next month. A family of sadistic butchers has dug into the backcountry and, from the deep freeze of winter to the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat. The full cast includes Simon Phillips, Michael Swatton, Julie Mainville, Anne-Carolyne Binette, James Hicks, and Frederik Storm. This seems to be a bit of an homage to the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre, about a family of deranged maniacs living out in the middle of nowhere who just love to murder. Tread carefully, horror fans.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Langley's Butchers, direct from YouTube:

In Butchers, a family of sadistic butchers has dug into the backcountry and, no matter if it is the deep freeze of winter or the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat. Butchers is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Adrian Langley, of many other films including Dealer, Donkey, Nazareth: Special Features, A Violent State, Crook, and Gutshot previously. The screenplay is written by Adrian Langley and Daniel Weissenberger. Produced by Adrian Langley, Doug Phillips, Kevin Preece. This initially premiered at the Telluride Horror Show & FrightFest earlier this year. Blue Fox will debut Langley's Butchers in select theaters + on VOD starting January 12th, 2021 next month. Anyone interested in this?