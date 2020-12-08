MOVIE TRAILERS

First Full Trailer for Brutal Family of 'Butchers' Canadian Horror Film

by
December 8, 2020
Source: YouTube

Butchers Trailer

"If they catch you - pray. If you escape - never look back." Blue Fox Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film from Canada called Butchers, made by filmmaker Adrian Langley. This premiered at FrightFest and the Telluride Horror Show this year, and it is set to open on VOD starting in January next month. A family of sadistic butchers has dug into the backcountry and, from the deep freeze of winter to the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat. The full cast includes Simon Phillips, Michael Swatton, Julie Mainville, Anne-Carolyne Binette, James Hicks, and Frederik Storm. This seems to be a bit of an homage to the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre, about a family of deranged maniacs living out in the middle of nowhere who just love to murder. Tread carefully, horror fans.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Langley's Butchers, direct from YouTube:

Butchers Poster

In Butchers, a family of sadistic butchers has dug into the backcountry and, no matter if it is the deep freeze of winter or the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat. Butchers is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Adrian Langley, of many other films including Dealer, Donkey, Nazareth: Special Features, A Violent State, Crook, and Gutshot previously. The screenplay is written by Adrian Langley and Daniel Weissenberger. Produced by Adrian Langley, Doug Phillips, Kevin Preece. This initially premiered at the Telluride Horror Show & FrightFest earlier this year. Blue Fox will debut Langley's Butchers in select theaters + on VOD starting January 12th, 2021 next month. Anyone interested in this?

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here