First Full Trailer for Clark Duke's Deep South Crime Drama 'Arkansas'

March 11, 2020
"I'm with Frog – I've been ordered to intervene." Lionsgate has debuted the official trailer for an ensemble crime drama titled simply Arkansas, based on the book of the same name. Kyle and Swin are drug couriers who live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog, whom they've never met. But when a deal goes horribly wrong, the consequences are considerably deadly, as Frog mistakenly sees them as a threat to his empire. Arkansas "weaves together three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals, and old men into legends." Starring an ensemble cast including Vince Vaughn as Frog, Liam Hemsworth & Clark Duke as Kyle & Swin, John Malkovich, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Michael Kenneth Williams, Brad William Henke, Patrick Muldoon, Jeff Chase, and Barry Primus. This looks mildly entertaining, Malkovich is the best part of the footage.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Clark Duke's Arkansas, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they’ve never met. Posing as junior park rangers by day, they operate as low-level drug couriers by night under the watchful eye of Frog's proxies (John Malkovich & Vivica A. Fox). Swin then settles into his day job by taking up a relationship with Johnna (Eden Brolin) against orders to blend in while Kyle continues to question his night job by trying to figure out who Frog really is. Their world is upended after one too many inept decisions, and Kyle, Swin, & Johanna find themselves directly in Frog's crosshairs, who mistakenly sees them as a threat to his empire. Arkansas is directed by American actor / filmmaker Clark Duke, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is by Andrew Boonkrong and Clark Duke; based on John Brandon's book of the same name. Lionsgate will release Arkansas in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 1st coming soon.

FirstShowing.net