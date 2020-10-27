First Full Trailer for George Clooney's New Sci-Fi 'The Midnight Sky'

"Is anyone out there…?" "Does anyone copy…?" Netflix has released an official trailer for The Midnight Sky, a new science fiction film directed by George Clooney - who also stars as a lonely scientist living in the Arctic. The film tells two stories - that of Augustine, the Arctic scientist who makes a discovery but must reach a bigger satellite - which connects directly to the other story of astronauts returning home from a deep space mission. Adapted from the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, telling the story of two outsiders grappling "with love, regret, and survival in a world transformed." This looks like a thrilling and intelligent sci-fi commenting on our hopes and desires for the future, and our failure as human beings to protect this planet. In addition to Clooney, this stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Miriam Shor, and Tiffany Boone. I'm loving the look of this, my kind of sci-fi! Excited to watch it already and lucky we'll all be able to enjoy this in a few months.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for George Clooney's The Midnight Sky, direct from YouTube:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist living in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home from a mission to Jupiter to a mysterious global catastrophe. The Midnight Sky is directed by Oscar-winning American actor / filmmaker George Clooney, director of the movies Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men, and Suburbicon previously. The screenplay is written by Mark L. Smith, adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton's acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. Produced by Grant Heslov, George Clooney, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, Cliff Roberts. Featuring music by Alexandre Desplat. Netflix will debut Clooney's The Midnight Sky in select theaters sometime in December, then streaming on Netflix starting December 23rd late this year. First impression? Look good?