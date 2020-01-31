First Full Trailer for Justin Lin's 'Fast Saga' Sequel 'Fast & Furious 9'

"Your whole live you pushed yourself to be faster than Don…" Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for Justin Lin's Fast & Furious 9, the latest installment in the never-ending "Fast Saga". No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Even when lying low, they family is called back out to save the world again. "The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before." Fast & Furious 9, also called F9, stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. Plus it looks like Sung Kang is back as Han, somehow. Looks exactly like everything you'd expect.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Justin Lin's Fast & Furious 9, direct from YouTube:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His old crew joins together again to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Fast & Furious 9, also known as F9, is directed by Taiwanese-American filmmaker Justin Lin, director of the films Better Luck Tomorrow, Annapolis, Tokyo Drift, Finishing the Game, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Star Trek Beyond previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Casey and Chris Morgan. Universal will release Lin's Fast & Furious 9 in theaters everywhere on May 22nd this summer. How does this look?