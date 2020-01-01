First Full Trailer for Krasinski's Monster Sequel 'A Quiet Place: Part II'

"There are people out there worth saving." Happy New Year! To kick things off with a highly anticipated 2020 movie, Paramount has debuted a full trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's sci-fi monster thriller A Quiet Place from 2018. The sequel picks up right where the first film left off. Following the traumatic events at home (seen in the first movie), the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This trailer has hints of that. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe again. Newcomers appearing in this sequel include Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Wayne Duvall, and Lauren-Ashley Cristiano. Looks like a much bigger, much scarier continuation of the original, with plenty of the sound monsters creeping out and about in this.

Here's the first official trailer for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II, from Paramount's YouTube:

You can still rewatch the announcement trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II here, and view the teaser poster.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place: Part II is once again directed by American actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, director of the films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, The Hollars, and the first A Quiet Place previously. The screenplay is written by John Krasinski, from characters created by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods. Produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form & Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes. Paramount will open Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II in theaters everywhere starting March 20th, 2020 coming up.