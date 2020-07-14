MOVIE TRAILERS

First Full Trailer for Satire 'How to Fake A War' Starring Jay Pharoah

by
July 14, 2020
Source: YouTube

How to Fake A War Trailer

"What do we know about war?" "Enough to fake one." Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for an indie comedy titled How to Fake A War, from filmmaker Rudolph Herzog (son of Werner Herzog). This seems to be an updated take on Wag the Dog, centering the need to start a fake war around a global charity concert called "Piece of Peace". When an unexpected outbreak of peace leads to a ceasefire between Russian forces and Georgian rebels, a publicist tries to make a fake war so the concert doesn't end up cancelled. The film stars Jay Pharoah, Katherine Parkinson, Lily Newmark, Daryl McCormack, Ali Cook, and Samuel Vargu. This looks a bit too wacky, and somewhat careless, to actually connect with audiences this year. Not only is it a cheesier Wag the Dog, but there doesn't seem to be much nuance to this. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rudolph Herzog's How to Fake A War, direct from YouTube:

How to Fake A War Poster

When an unexpected outbreak of peace leads to a ceasefire between Russian forces and Georgian rebels, arrogant rock star Harry Hope (Jay Pharoah) fears for the success of his heavily hyped Piece of Peace global charity concert. Desperate, he dispatches his PR consultant, Kate and her naïve intern, Pegg, to create a fake war story – until the concert, at least. How to Fake A War is directed by filmmaker Rudolph Herzog (son of Werner Herzog), making his first narrative feature film after numerous documentaries and other projects previously. The screenplay is written by Tim Price, based on an idea from Raid Sabbah. This initially premiered at the Sevilla Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Herzog's How to Fake A War in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 21st this summer. First impression? Look any good?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here