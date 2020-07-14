First Full Trailer for Satire 'How to Fake A War' Starring Jay Pharoah

"What do we know about war?" "Enough to fake one." Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for an indie comedy titled How to Fake A War, from filmmaker Rudolph Herzog (son of Werner Herzog). This seems to be an updated take on Wag the Dog, centering the need to start a fake war around a global charity concert called "Piece of Peace". When an unexpected outbreak of peace leads to a ceasefire between Russian forces and Georgian rebels, a publicist tries to make a fake war so the concert doesn't end up cancelled. The film stars Jay Pharoah, Katherine Parkinson, Lily Newmark, Daryl McCormack, Ali Cook, and Samuel Vargu. This looks a bit too wacky, and somewhat careless, to actually connect with audiences this year. Not only is it a cheesier Wag the Dog, but there doesn't seem to be much nuance to this. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rudolph Herzog's How to Fake A War, direct from YouTube:

When an unexpected outbreak of peace leads to a ceasefire between Russian forces and Georgian rebels, arrogant rock star Harry Hope (Jay Pharoah) fears for the success of his heavily hyped Piece of Peace global charity concert. Desperate, he dispatches his PR consultant, Kate and her naïve intern, Pegg, to create a fake war story – until the concert, at least. How to Fake A War is directed by filmmaker Rudolph Herzog (son of Werner Herzog), making his first narrative feature film after numerous documentaries and other projects previously. The screenplay is written by Tim Price, based on an idea from Raid Sabbah. This initially premiered at the Sevilla Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Herzog's How to Fake A War in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 21st this summer. First impression? Look any good?