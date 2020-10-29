First Full Trailer for 'Songbird' Thriller Set During a COVID Pandemic

"Sometimes we have to do things we don't want… to survive." STX Films has unveiled an official trailer for Songbird, being billed as "the first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and about the pandemic itself." Set in 2022, a COVID-23 pandemic ravages the world and its cities. The film centers on a handful of people as they navigate the new obstacles currently hindering society controlled by a pandemic: disease, martial law, quarantine, and vigilantes. Infected people are forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones. Starring KJ Apa as Nico, a courier who falls for a woman in lockdown, played by Sofia Carson. Songbird also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico's mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend – a drone named Max – is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson as Nico's boss; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city's "sanitation" department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone. Sounds like a truly horrifying thriller that hits just a little too close to home. Escapism or… escape right-back-into-reality-ism?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Mason's Songbird, direct from STX's YouTube:

Four years into quarantine the virus has changed and so have we… In the terrifying thriller Songbird,​ the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who's immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment… or worse. Songbird is directed by British filmmaker Adam Mason, director of the films The 13th Sign, Dust, Broken, The Devil's Chair, Blood River, Pig, Luster, Junkie, and Hangman previously. The screenplay is by Simon Boyes and Adam Mason. It's produced by Michael Bay, Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, Jeanette Volturno, Adam Goodman​, Andrew Sugerman, Eben Davidson. STX Films will release Mason's Songbird coming up sometime soon - no release date is set yet. Who's interested?