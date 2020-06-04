First Full Trailer for Thomas Vinterberg's Cannes Film 'Another Round'

"We only drink during work hours." "Like Hemingway." Screen Daily has unveiled an official promo trailer for the film Another Round, also known as Druk, the latest feature from acclaimed Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg (The Hunt, Far from the Madding Crowd, The Commune). The film was announced as a Cannes 2020 selection yesterday, meaning it would've premiered at the film festival last month, but will instead play at other fests before release. Four teachers embark on an experiment where they each sustain a certain level of alcohol intoxication during their everyday life, believing that all people in general would benefit from a bit higher Blood Alcohol Content. But, of course, they eventually take things too far. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, and Maria Bonnevie. This looks fantastic! Not just a film about alcohol, but about society and our place in it. Can't wait to see this film.

Here's the first promo trailer for Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round, direct from Screen's YouTube:

The film centers on four friends – all high school teachers - who test a theory that they will work and live better by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. Their initial results are positive with classes and results improving; however, as they continue the experiment the results become more extreme. Another Round, originally known as Druk in Danish, is directed by acclaimed Danish filmmaker filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, of the films The Third Lie, It's All About Love, Dear Wendy, When a Man Comes Home, Submarino, The Hunt, Far from the Madding Crowd, The Commune, and Kursk previously. The screenplay is written by Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg. This was selected as a Cannes 2020 film, but has yet to premiere at any film festivals. Another Round is set to open in September in Denmark, but no other official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? How does that look so far?