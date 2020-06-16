First Full Trailer for 'Train to Busan' Korean Zombie Sequel 'Peninsula'

"Hop in if you want to live." Well Go USA has revealed the first full-length official trailer for zombie movie Peninsula, the sequel to the Korean smash hit zombie action thriller Train to Busan from 2016. This is directed again by the same filmmaker who made the first one – Yeon Sang-ho – and follows the survivor Jung-seok, who was able to safely escape the diseased wasteland. In this new post-apocalyptic sequel, "when his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances." Yeah, we all know it'll be bad. Starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun. We debuted the teaser a few months ago, and the film was announced as in the Cannes 2020 line-up, but there's still no US release date set yet. Still exciting to see more footage from this! So much badass action - and fun nods to Terminator and Mad Max and Jurassic Park and so many movies.

Here's the official full-length trailer for Yeon Sang-ho's Peninsula, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Yeon Sang-ho's Peninsula here, to view even more footage.

Four years after South Korea's total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances. Peninsula is directed by Korean filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon, director of the first Train to Busan, as well as the films The King of Pigs, The Fake, Seoul Station, and Psychokinesis previously previously. The screenplay is written by Joo-Suk Park and Sang-ho Yeon. This was announced as the Cannes 2020 official selection. It's currently scheduled to open in France starting in August. Well Go USA will release Yeon's Peninsula in select US theaters sometime this year. Looking good?