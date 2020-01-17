First Full Trailer for 'Tread' Documentary About Colorado's 'Killdozer'

"Enough is enough! I'm not going to take it anymore." Gravitas has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Tread, telling the story of the infamous "Killdozer" incident that took place in Granby, Colorado in 2004. Pushed to his breaking point, a master welder in a small town at the foot of the Rocky Mountains quietly fortifies a bulldozer with 30 tons of concrete and steel and heads out to destroy those he believes have wronged him. Though it was armed with three high-powered firearms, no one but the driver was killed - after the police confronted him. His name was Marvin Heemeyer. Tread explores the polarizing perspectives on this man, his motives, and what drove him to the breaking point. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and will be out to watch at the end of February. I have to admit this certainly intrigues me, another "true crime story" with much more going on than what's seen on the surface. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Solet's documentary Tread, in high def from Apple:

On June 4th, 2004, a sixty-three-ton bulldozer, fortified with steel and concrete, systematically destroyed numerous businesses and homes in the small mountain town of Granby, Colorado. The rampage lasted over two hours and resulted in more than eight million dollars in damage. State and local police were incapable of even slowing the machine. Though it was armed with three high-powered firearms, no one but the driver was killed. His name was Marvin Heemeyer. Tread explores the polarizing perspectives on this man, his motives, and what drove him to the breaking point. Tread is directed by American filmmaker Paul Solet, director of the feature films Grace, Dark Summer, and Bullet Head previously, making his first documentary. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release Solet's Tread in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 28th, 2020 coming up. Who's interested in watching this?