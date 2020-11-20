First International Trailer for Korean Meta Action Comedy Film 'Slate'

"The handler of phoenix, vicious and relentless killer!" Whoa!! A trailer has emerged from the Tokyo Film Festival for a Korean action comedy film titled Slate, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jo Bareun. This is world premiering at TFF this year but has no other release dates set yet and hasn't shown up at any other fests. The meta concept involves a woman who dreams of being the hero of the fight, who ends up whisked away to a strange "parallel world" where people carry swords and kill each other without any retribution. A budding actress dreaming of being an action star works as a stand-in and happens to enter a parallel world where she battles an evil dictator to save villagers. Hilarious fantasy full of film-world inside stories. Starring Ahn Ji-hye, Lee Min-ji, and Park Tae-san. Uhh, this looks awesome!! Not only do the fights look killer, but the whole meta concept and everything about this film totally rules. From the wooden clap board to the title card with a spinning galaxy - I love this trailer. And yes it has a few English subtitles.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Jo Bareun's Slate, from YouTube (via ScreenAnarchy):

Since she was a child, Yeon-hee (Ahn Ji-hye) has dreamt of becoming an action star. Even though she has an amazing swordsmanship, the reality of reaching her goal is just too hard for her to handle. One day, she is hired as a stand-in for an action film and goes onto the set, only to be suddenly transported to a lawless parallel world where people carry swords and kill each other without any retribution. Almost immediately, she is welcomed to the village as their protector and is respected by the villagers. And to save the villagers as a heroine, she begins to fight the villains back. Slate is both written and directed by Korean filmmaker Jo Bareun, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. This film is premiering at the Tokyo Film Festival this year. It still doesn't have any other official release dates set yet. Stay tuned for more - visit the production company's website. First impression? Who's ready to watch?