First International Trailer for 'Minamata' Film Starring Johnny Depp

"You cannot let your emotions run the show." An official international trailer has debuted for the true story drama Minamata, made by American filmmaker / artist Andrew Levitas. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and still doesn't have a US release set yet. The film tells the story of the final days and final work of famed war photographer W. Eugene Smith, played by Johnny Depp. Smith travels back to Japan in the 70s where he embeds himself in a small town and documents the devastating effect of mercury poisoning in coastal communities due to a greedy corporation dumping toxic chemicals and denying it. A powerful story about the impact of photojournalism. Also starring Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Katherine Jenkins, Jun Kunimura, Lily Robinson, Ryo Kase, Akiko Iwase, Minami, plus Bill Nighy. I watched this at Berlinale and loved it, writing in my review: "there's something wondrous and yet compellingly authentic about the film that pulled me into it." Highly recommend the film.

Here's the first international trailer for Andrew Levitas' Minamata, direct from Empire's YouTube:

New York, 1971. Following his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II, W. Eugene Smith (Johnny Depp) has become a recluse, disconnected from society and his career. But a secret commission from Life magazine editor Robert Hayes (Bill Nighy) sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, which has been ravaged by mercury poisoning; the result of decades of gross industrial negligence by the Chisso Corporation. There, Smith immerses himself in the community, documenting their efforts to live with Minamata Disease and their passionate campaign to achieve recognition from Chisso and the Japanese government. Armed with only his trusted camera, Smith’s images from the toxic village give the disaster a heartbreaking human dimension, and his initial assignment turns into a life-changing experience. Minamata is directed by American artist / actor / filmmaker Andrew Levitas, now making his second film after Lullaby, and a few short films previously. The screenplay is by David Kessler, Andrew Levitas, Jason Forman, and Stephen Deuters. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). The film still doesn't have an official US release date set yet - stay tuned for updates.