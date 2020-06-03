First International Trailer for R. W. Fassbinder Biopic 'Enfant Terrible'

"Everything is film. Everything." Screen Daily has debuted the first official trailer for Enfant Terrible, a brand new German biopic film about the iconic/infamous German New Wave filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder (whose birthday was just a few days ago). Filmed in Cologne and Munich over the summer of 2019, the film was supposed to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, but after the pandemic changed the plans, the distributor reset the film for release in cinemas in Germany this October. Oliver Masucci stars as Fassbinder, with a full ensemble cast featuring Katja Riemann, Erdal Yildiz as the director’s violent actor lover El Hedi ben Salem, Eva Mattes as actress Brigitte Mira, Antoine Monot Jr. as producer and actor Peter Berling, Götz Otto as Oscar-winning US actor Jack Palance, and Alexander Scheer as Andy Warhol. The film is said to be about his entire life, with a focus on making films in the 70s. First look below.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Oskar Roehler's Enfant Terrible, direct from YouTube:

The life and the impact of iconic German New Wave director, Rainer Werner Fassbinder. Fassbinder had a strong connection with the Cannes Film Festival after his drama Ali: Fear Eats The Soul, starring Mira and Salem, premiered in Competition in 1974 to critical acclaim, catapulting him onto the world stage. Enfant Terrible touches on Fassbinder's relationship with the film festival, which also premiered his 1978 drama Despair to a less rapturous reception. Enfant Terrible is directed by veteran German filmmaker Oskar Roehler, director of many films including Gentleman, Silvester Countdown, No Place to Go, Suck My Dick, Beloved Sister, Angst, Agnes and His Brothers, The Elementary Particles, Lulu and Jimi, Source of Life, Punk Berlin 1982, and Subs previously. The screenplay is written by Klaus Richter, from a story by Oskar Roehler and Klaus Richter. The film is currently scheduled to open in Germany starting in October later this year. No other international release dates are set yet. First impression? Who's interested in this?